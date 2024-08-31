Insider Selling: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Insider Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Reardon sold 1,500 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total transaction of $159,585.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,397,392.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

LGND opened at $105.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $112.13.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 79.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LGND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGND. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 90,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 14,210 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $667,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

