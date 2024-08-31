Insider Selling: Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Senior Officer Sells 742 Shares of Stock

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 742 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.97, for a total value of C$10,368.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 743 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,382.68.

Lundin Mining Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$13.98 on Friday. Lundin Mining Co. has a 52-week low of C$8.18 and a 52-week high of C$17.97. The stock has a market cap of C$10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.03). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.51 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.9410132 EPS for the current year.

LUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Haywood Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lundin Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$18.20 to C$17.30 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.57.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

