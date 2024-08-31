Insider Selling: MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Insider Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) insider Stuart A. Tross sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $506,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,047,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,628,719.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MannKind Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,506,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.00 and a beta of 1.32. MannKind Co. has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $6.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average is $4.77.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $72.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MNKD shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on MannKind from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on MannKind in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MannKind has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Creative Planning increased its position in MannKind by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 132,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 39,659 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in MannKind by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 12,985 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in MannKind by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

