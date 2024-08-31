Insider Selling: Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Director Sells $1,023,080.00 in Stock

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) Director James W. Keyes sold 2,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.54, for a total transaction of $1,023,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,242,955.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Murphy USA Trading Up 1.7 %

Murphy USA stock opened at $519.63 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.18 and a 52 week high of $522.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $495.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $449.29.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $6.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.01. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.73% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 7.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MUSA

Institutional Trading of Murphy USA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 1,827.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 19,533 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.