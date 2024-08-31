Insider Selling: Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) CAO Sells $267,375.00 in Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) CAO Robert Quigley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $267,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Radian Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of RDN stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average of $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $312.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.00 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 47.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radian Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 334,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Radian Group by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 10,412 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 16,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on RDN. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Radian Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Radian Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

