Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells 1,857 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nicholas Tzitzon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 30th, Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $855.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $789.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $760.16. The company has a market capitalization of $175.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $527.24 and a 1-year high of $857.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $849.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in ServiceNow by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

