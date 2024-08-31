Insider Selling: SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) CFO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) CFO Jing Nealis sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,979,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,393.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
SES AI Stock Performance
Shares of SES opened at $1.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.45. SES AI Co. has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $2.66.
SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts predict that SES AI Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
SES AI Company Profile
SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.
