Insider Selling: SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) CFO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) CFO Jing Nealis sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,979,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,393.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SES AI Stock Performance

Shares of SES opened at $1.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.45. SES AI Co. has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $2.66.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts predict that SES AI Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SES AI

SES AI Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SES. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SES AI by 62.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in SES AI by 1,039.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 246,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 225,299 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SES AI by 20.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 71,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SES AI by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,830,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,875,000 after buying an additional 82,245 shares in the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

