Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) CFO Sells $407,047.95 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $407,047.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,239 shares in the company, valued at $6,328,386.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeremy Hofmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 14th, Jeremy Hofmann sold 4,729 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $249,927.65.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Zillow Group stock opened at $53.43 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.43 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $102,096,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,054,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,731 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Zillow Group by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 420,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,832,000 after acquiring an additional 177,265 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 244.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 171,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 121,942 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 1,145,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 114,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 114,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

