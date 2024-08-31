Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) Short Interest Up 57.2% in August

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a growth of 57.2% from the July 31st total of 31,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 140,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.19% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. alerts:

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Stock Down 3.6 %

IINN stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.08. 13,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,966. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $2.49.

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation for the treatment of acute respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system, a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

