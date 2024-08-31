Intact Investment Management Inc. Acquires 25,300 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $827,370,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,517,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,363,000 after buying an additional 2,598,163 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $92,192,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,331,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,198,000 after buying an additional 1,097,179 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.23. The company had a trading volume of 14,262,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,381,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $47.31. The firm has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

