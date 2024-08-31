Intact Investment Management Inc. Acquires 990 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 10,134.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 33,039 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,487 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in T-Mobile US by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,787,984.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,995.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,034,062 shares of company stock worth $363,689,766 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $198.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,915,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,642,973. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $232.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.40 and a twelve month high of $205.28.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Tigress Financial raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.63.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

