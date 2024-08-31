Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 152.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 132,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,493,000 after purchasing an additional 79,774 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $4,068,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 56,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock traded up $8.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $600.20. 622,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,459. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $362.49 and a 1 year high of $601.30. The company has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $547.07 and its 200 day moving average is $540.81.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PH. Mizuho raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $673.00 price objective (up previously from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Argus raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

