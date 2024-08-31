Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fortis during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FTS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.00. 302,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.10. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.45. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $44.22.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Fortis had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.431 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTS

Fortis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.