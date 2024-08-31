Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $582,000 Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,087,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $646,151,000 after purchasing an additional 132,635 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Global Payments by 0.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,797,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $639,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,933,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,192,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,413,000 after purchasing an additional 477,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,948,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,412,000 after purchasing an additional 100,993 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPN stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,013,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,525. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.63. The company has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.84%.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $166,305.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Global Payments from $172.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $152.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair upgraded Global Payments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

