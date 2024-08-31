Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $764,000 Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bayberry Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 238,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,556,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 6.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 318,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after acquiring an additional 18,184 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 60.4% in the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,853,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,647,000 after acquiring an additional 698,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 15.9% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,162,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GXO traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.05. 572,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,961. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $65.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

Insider Activity at GXO Logistics

In related news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 100,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,035,659.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Further Reading

