Intact Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADI. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $3.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,771,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,937. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $244.14. The company has a market capitalization of $116.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.60.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,107 shares of company stock valued at $9,014,710 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

