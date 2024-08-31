Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 110 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,829,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,903,478,000 after purchasing an additional 278,265 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,369,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,211,892,000 after purchasing an additional 818,485 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,337,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,050,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,449 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Synopsys by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,565,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,321,019,000 after acquiring an additional 153,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,272,143,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Synopsys Stock Up 0.5 %
SNPS traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $519.58. 1,233,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $561.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $564.88. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.62 and a 52-week high of $629.38.
Insider Transactions at Synopsys
In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 27,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.58, for a total transaction of $17,167,450.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,177,544.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 27,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.58, for a total transaction of $17,167,450.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,177,544.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,623 shares of company stock worth $45,147,321 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $687.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.09.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
