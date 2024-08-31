Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 110 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,829,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,903,478,000 after purchasing an additional 278,265 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,369,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,211,892,000 after purchasing an additional 818,485 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,337,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,050,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,449 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Synopsys by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,565,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,321,019,000 after acquiring an additional 153,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,272,143,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNPS traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $519.58. 1,233,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $561.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $564.88. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.62 and a 52-week high of $629.38.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 27,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.58, for a total transaction of $17,167,450.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,177,544.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 27,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.58, for a total transaction of $17,167,450.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,177,544.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,623 shares of company stock worth $45,147,321 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $687.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.09.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

