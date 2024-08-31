Intact Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE)

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,700 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Skeena Resources worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SKE. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the first quarter worth $179,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the second quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its stake in Skeena Resources by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 340,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,085 shares during the last quarter. 45.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SKE stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.65. 596,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,303. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19. Skeena Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $8.45.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

