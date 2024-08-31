Integral Diagnostics Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:IDX)

Integral Diagnostics Limited (ASX:IDX – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

Integral Diagnostics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.35, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Get Integral Diagnostics alerts:

About Integral Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Integral Diagnostics Limited, a healthcare services company, provides diagnostic imaging services to general practitioners, medical specialists, and allied health professionals and their patients in Australia and New Zealand. It provides services through 67 radiology clinics. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.