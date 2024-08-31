Integral Diagnostics Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:IDX)

Integral Diagnostics Limited (ASX:IDX – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.
Integral Diagnostics Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.35, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 0.76.
About Integral Diagnostics
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Integral Diagnostics
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/26 – 8/30
Receive News & Ratings for Integral Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.