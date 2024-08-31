Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDEC. FSA Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

BDEC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,631 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.10 million, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.75.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.