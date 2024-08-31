Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,944 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFFD. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. SWS Partners raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 191,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 70,780 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 791,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,348,000 after buying an additional 18,712 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFFD traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $20.27. 553,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,299. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average is $19.81.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

