Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 18,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.36. 859,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,573. The company has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $127.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.17.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

