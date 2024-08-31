Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAL. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,717,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,038,000 after acquiring an additional 386,980 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth $1,534,000. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 71,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 15,173 shares in the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ FCAL traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $49.97. 6,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,529. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day moving average of $49.58. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The company has a market cap of $247.35 million, a PE ratio of 131.50 and a beta of 0.15.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.1235 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 376.32%.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

