Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 330 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 112.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,043,019.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,700 shares of company stock worth $98,283,982. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded up $8.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $701.35. 3,266,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,828,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $659.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $629.28. The company has a market cap of $302.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $711.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.45.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

