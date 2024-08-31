Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,241 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,928,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,120 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,321,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,418 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $54,748,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,366.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,221,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,595 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,058,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,219 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $40.77. 2,446,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,631,312. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.70. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $40.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.