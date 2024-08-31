Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 441 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,775 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,691,577,000 after buying an additional 2,044,109 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,817,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,901,357,000 after buying an additional 727,931 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $1,229,726,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,634,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,040,802,000 after purchasing an additional 346,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,089,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $893,352,000 after purchasing an additional 101,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.58. 7,940,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,288,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.41. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $90.13.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Daiwa America upgraded Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

