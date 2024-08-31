Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 5,656 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,656 shares during the period. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for 1.8% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,423,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,532,000 after buying an additional 59,700 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,117,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,901,000 after purchasing an additional 13,776 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,551.9% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 2,029,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,834 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank increased its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 979,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 893,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPEI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.77. 1,000,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,118. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.30. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.44 and a 52-week high of $18.78.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

