Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUFF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the first quarter worth $74,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the second quarter worth $142,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 47.1% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Stock Performance

Shares of BATS BUFF traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.68. The stock had a trading volume of 977,462 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.80 million, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.49.

About Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

