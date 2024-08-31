Integrity Financial Corp WA Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,895,000 after purchasing an additional 466,457 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,446,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,483,000 after buying an additional 254,848 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,658,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,425,000 after buying an additional 199,355 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,807,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,650,000 after acquiring an additional 65,381 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.09. 532,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,082. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.28. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $196.24. The company has a market cap of $84.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

