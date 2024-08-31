Integrity Financial Corp WA Has $1.31 Million Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR)

Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Free Report) by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,417 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March accounts for about 0.8% of Integrity Financial Corp WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Integrity Financial Corp WA owned about 0.37% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DMAR. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth about $249,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of DMAR stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $36.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,006 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.57 million, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.27.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (DMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

