Integrity Financial Corp WA Has $142,000 Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR)

Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report) by 568.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA owned about 0.07% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 867.8% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 2.8% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 73,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.40. 6,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,942. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $29.93 and a 52-week high of $36.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.79.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (GAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

