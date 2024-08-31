Integrity Financial Corp WA Sells 1,682 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)

Integrity Financial Corp WA trimmed its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January accounts for 1.1% of Integrity Financial Corp WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 100,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 124.8% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:FJAN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,694 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.52. The company has a market capitalization of $780.73 million, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.62.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

