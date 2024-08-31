Integrity Financial Corp WA Sells 242 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Integrity Financial Corp WA cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 27.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 113.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.72. The stock had a trading volume of 293,331 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

