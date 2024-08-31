Integrity Financial Corp WA Sells 565 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Integrity Financial Corp WA lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in PayPal by 65.8% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.43. 9,634,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,303,418. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $73.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.21 and its 200 day moving average is $63.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Daiwa America raised shares of PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, William Blair raised PayPal to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

