Integrity Financial Corp WA Trims Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Integrity Financial Corp WA trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,675 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,891 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Boeing by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,336 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:BA traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,146,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,852,250. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $106.66 billion, a PE ratio of -48.94 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Baird R W raised Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Boeing from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.