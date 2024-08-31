Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Reduced by Biechele Royce Advisors

Biechele Royce Advisors cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,333 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,594 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 2.4% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $7,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $36,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 9.5 %

Shares of INTC stock traded up $1.91 on Friday, hitting $22.04. The stock had a trading volume of 177,785,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,623,316. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $93.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.41.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.77%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.04.

Check Out Our Latest Report on INTC

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.