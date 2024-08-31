Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) Trading Up 5.9%

Intermap Technologies Co. (TSE:IMP – Get Free Report) shot up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.90. 125,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the average session volume of 44,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.94, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Intermap Technologies Corporation, a geospatial intelligence company, provides various geospatial solutions and analytics in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company offers core digital map products comprising digital surface model, a digital elevation model that measures the top surface of the earth and objects located on it; digital terrain model, provides a geometrically correct reference frame over which other data layers, such as aerial photography and other types of images; multi-frequency orthorectified radar imagery, offers terrain features, including roads, trees, and buildings for other mapping applications; and NEXTMap One, offers a precision, 3D geospatial data at an unprecedented 1-meter resolution.

