International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 361 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 265.9% during the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,569,000 after acquiring an additional 94,511 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 53.1% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 271,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,319,000 after acquiring an additional 94,028 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in CME Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 71,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CME shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.27.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total transaction of $130,936.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Price Performance

CME stock opened at $215.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.70 and a 12-month high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

