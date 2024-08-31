International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 10,289 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 58.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,289 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 200,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,493,000 after purchasing an additional 80,866 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $57.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.55 and a 200-day moving average of $50.17.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

