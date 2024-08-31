International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $172.81 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $172.98. The stock has a market cap of $123.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.88.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

