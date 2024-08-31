International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $329,000 Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 867.8% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 26.3% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $669,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - April alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April has a 12-month low of $29.93 and a 12-month high of $36.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average is $34.76.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (GAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.