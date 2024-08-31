International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $436,000 Stake in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 1.05% of electroCore worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in electroCore in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Goldberger bought 38,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $247,587.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 249,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,702.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other electroCore news, CEO Daniel S. Goldberger acquired 38,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $247,587.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,702.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Errico bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 233,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,966.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 44,505 shares of company stock valued at $284,617. Insiders own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOR opened at $6.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.55. electroCore, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $8.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.34.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 million. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 219.33% and a negative net margin of 88.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that electroCore, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, provides non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription only handheld device intended for regular or intermittent use for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache, as well as for the treatment of hemicrania continua and paroxysmal hemicrania.

