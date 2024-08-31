International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $457,000 Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,709 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 354.9% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.59.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $15.24.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

In related news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $871,685.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,364.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $86,090.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,899 shares in the company, valued at $987,167.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $871,685.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,364.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,904. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

