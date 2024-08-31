International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $887,000 Holdings in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 29.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,917 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CION. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in CION Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CION Investment during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CION Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in CION Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CION Investment from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

NYSE CION opened at $12.29 on Friday. CION Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average of $11.73. The company has a market cap of $658.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.19.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 51.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $61.36 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

