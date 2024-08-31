International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $998,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,473,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.7% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 393,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,893,000 after acquiring an additional 38,167 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.6% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total value of $7,164,724.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,426 shares in the company, valued at $23,959,908.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total value of $228,927.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,946. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total value of $7,164,724.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,959,908.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.36.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $275.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $205.53 and a one year high of $276.77. The firm has a market cap of $112.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

