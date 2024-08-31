International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,495 Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of LSB Industries worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LSB Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in LSB Industries by 154.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in LSB Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 12,082 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSB Industries stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.31. LSB Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $140.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.09 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LXU. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $8.80 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on LSB Industries from $9.25 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on LSB Industries from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

