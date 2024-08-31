International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,111 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 248,800.0% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

FTLS opened at $63.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.15 and a one year high of $63.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.50.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

