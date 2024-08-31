International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 221 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 8,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 946,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 167,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. HSBC increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $151.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.87. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.94 and a 12-month high of $162.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

