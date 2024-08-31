International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 26,662 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 12,818.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,662 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186,198 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,260.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,132,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $196,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,498 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,988.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,996,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,203 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,732,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,942,665,000 after acquiring an additional 25,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,537.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,677,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $56.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.51.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

