International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 354 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,153,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $764,526,000 after buying an additional 137,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,286,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $743,690,000 after acquiring an additional 107,915 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $500,685,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,080,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,815,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,773,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $558,390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $177.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $139.32 and a twelve month high of $221.11. The company has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.38 and a 200 day moving average of $180.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

